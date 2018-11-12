Inter Parfums (IPAR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.60 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.81-1.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. 64,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,146. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Inter Parfums (IPAR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/inter-parfums-ipar-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.