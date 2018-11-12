International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,689,039.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

