International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $145.85 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.75 per share, with a total value of $13,675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,913,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,689,039.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

