International Game Technology PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

International Game Technology stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

