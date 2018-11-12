Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 81.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 298.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,926. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $995.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.57. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

