Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 797,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

IVAC stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.04. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intevac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

