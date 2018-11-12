Intrexon (XON) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $10.77. Intrexon shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 51165 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter worth $131,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the second quarter worth $175,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter worth $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Intrexon by 477.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intrexon by 47.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

