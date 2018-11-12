Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $267,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $222.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $979,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

