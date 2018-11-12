Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Receives $554.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.64.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of ISRG traded down $28.56 on Monday, hitting $504.00. 823,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,020. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $359.75 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total transaction of $16,277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,142,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,054,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

