Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Invesco makes up about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Invesco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 207,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

