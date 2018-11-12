Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

