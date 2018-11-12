Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) recently:

11/12/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.60 ($33.26) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.50 ($44.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1A stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.07 ($30.31). 390,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a twelve month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

