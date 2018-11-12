Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AO World (AO)

AO World (LON: AO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2018 – AO World had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/9/2018 – AO World had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/9/2018 – AO World had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – AO World had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/4/2018 – AO World had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/2/2018 – AO World had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/1/2018 – AO World had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of AO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). 1,125,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,009. AO World PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AO World PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.