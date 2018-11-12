JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,004,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,485,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. KHP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa-holdings-reduced-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.