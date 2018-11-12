iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $279.96 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-bought-by-beaumont-financial-partners-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.