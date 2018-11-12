iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $234,701,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $230,330,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-holdings-raised-by-keystone-financial-group.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.