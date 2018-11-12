iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 396,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 721,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 721,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 100,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $146.24 and a 52 week high of $177.61.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

