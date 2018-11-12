iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,319,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $120,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

