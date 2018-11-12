iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index comprises about 5.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a twelve month low of $905.35 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00.

