iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

ITA stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

