J Kevin Gilligan Sells 5,000 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $623,050.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $623,800.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $652,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $658,300.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $679,900.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $673,100.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $676,650.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $676,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $682,750.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 141.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

