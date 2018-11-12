J William Holden III Sells 5,461 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CFO J William Holden III sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $134,395.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.52. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

