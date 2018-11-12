James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Declares Special Dividend of $0.10

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) announced a special dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th.

James Hardie Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.16.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 109.43% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on JHX. ValuEngine lowered James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

