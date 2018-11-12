Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $600,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 187,199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $50.20 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

