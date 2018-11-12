Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,813,000 after buying an additional 31,029 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 224.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $285.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $251.66 and a one year high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,685.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $10,005,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

