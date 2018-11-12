Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.00 on Monday. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0897 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

