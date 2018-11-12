Jaxon Mining (JAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

