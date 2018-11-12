Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at B. Riley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $219.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.12. 6,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,997. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $130.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $35,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.45, for a total transaction of $207,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,425,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $2,796,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10,786.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,205,000 after purchasing an additional 207,954 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 152,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

