Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €25.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.70 ($29.88) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

FRA FNTN opened at €17.82 ($20.72) on Thursday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

