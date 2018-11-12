Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sally Beauty (SBH) a $15.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, beau downgraded Sally Beauty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.36.

SBH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

