Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Horizon Pharma PLC’s Q4 2018 Earnings (HZNP)

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Horizon Pharma has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.