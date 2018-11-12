Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FRSH)

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Papa Murphy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa Murphy’s’ FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.62%.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

FRSH opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Papa Murphy’s has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Papa Murphy’s stock. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the quarter. Papa Murphy’s makes up about 5.1% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned 6.14% of Papa Murphy’s worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

