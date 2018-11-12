JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) vs. Sempra Energy (SRE) Financial Analysis

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH alerts:

Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH does not pay a dividend. Sempra Energy pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -17.60% -3.12% Sempra Energy -3.33% 9.33% 2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Sempra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Sempra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sempra Energy has a consensus price target of $123.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Risk & Volatility

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Sempra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.85 $257.00 million $5.42 21.53

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH Company Profile

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. This segment also sells, distributes, and transports natural gas. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. The company's Sempra South American Utilities segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in electric transmission, distribution, and generation infrastructure facilities. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas transmission pipelines; liquid petroleum gas and ethane systems; electric generation facilities; a natural gas distribution utility; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals, as well as associated storage terminals. The company's Sempra Renewables segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment develops, owns, operates, or holds interests in LNG, and natural gas midstream assets and operations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.