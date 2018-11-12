JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 855.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 2,450,589 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $103,293,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,911,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,897,000 after buying an additional 846,846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,980.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 603,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 595,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 847,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after buying an additional 409,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/jmg-financial-group-ltd-has-1-27-million-stake-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.