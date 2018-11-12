JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $31.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $127.53 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $135.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $31.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/jmg-financial-group-ltd-has-31-17-million-stake-in-vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.