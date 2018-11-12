JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on SI-BONE (SIBN)

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SIBN stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

In other news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

