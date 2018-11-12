John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 46,916 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after acquiring an additional 211,233 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 316,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

ABT opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/john-g-ullman-associates-inc-decreases-stake-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.