John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) & JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Critical Survey

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.80 $192.18 million N/A N/A JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A $1.80 billion 1.80 $192.18 million $3.43 16.37

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 11.65% 16.49% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 0 2 1 0 2.33

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

