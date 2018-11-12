Jose Luis Laparte Sells 22,058 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,526,193.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $94.45.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,276,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,243,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

