JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €219.00 Price Target for Allianz (ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €210.54 ($244.81).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €192.54 ($223.88) on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

