JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€22.50” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.15 ($30.40).

FRA:TKA opened at €17.33 ($20.15) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

