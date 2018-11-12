JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Billion Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,840,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,418,000 after purchasing an additional 974,556 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after buying an additional 758,031 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 613,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after buying an additional 548,025 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,515,000 after buying an additional 306,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

