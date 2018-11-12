Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) CEO Sells $164,376.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $161,892.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $338,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,319,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,403,000 after purchasing an additional 480,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,279,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,689,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

