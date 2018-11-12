KB Financial Group (KB) vs. Bank of Montreal (BMO) Financial Survey

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KB Financial Group and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank of Montreal 0 0 5 0 3.00

KB Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.06%. Bank of Montreal has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.72%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 22.13% 9.81% 0.75% Bank of Montreal 16.17% 14.75% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. KB Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KB Financial Group and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $13.29 billion 1.24 $3.10 billion $7.43 5.55 Bank of Montreal $21.48 billion 2.22 $4.09 billion $6.24 11.94

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than KB Financial Group. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats KB Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, debt and equity research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as 2 smart branches in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

