KB Home (KBH) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KB Home by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $6,606,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in KB Home by 872.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 164,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,381,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at $20,145,502.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,382 shares of company stock worth $10,643,566. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on KB Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KB Home (KBH) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/kb-home-kbh-shares-bought-by-chicago-equity-partners-llc.html.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.