KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,870. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

Accenture stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $142.70 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

