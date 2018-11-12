Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ocwen Financial (OCN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 8,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,771. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 62,682.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.