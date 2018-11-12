Keel Point LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,920 shares during the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,265,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,004,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 252,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $149.86 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

