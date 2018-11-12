Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.53.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,386. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.87 and a one year high of C$10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.2304600046092 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total value of C$33,238.08. Also, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.