Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €135.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a price objective on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.55 ($149.48).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €101.78 ($118.35) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.